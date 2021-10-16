Aryan Khan speaks to parents Shah Rukh & Gauri over a 10-minute video call Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 16, 2021 Share

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan spoke to their son Aryan Khan on Friday after special courts reserved the star kid's bail till October 20.

According to the sources, Aryan was allowed to make a supervised video call to his parents from the phone provided to him at Arthur Road Jail.

During the conference call, Aryan, 23, told both Shah Rukh and Gauri, about what has been happening over the days and where he is currently placed.

Aryan also received a money order of Rs. 4,500 from his family in the Arthur road prison, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, over allegations of consuming drugs after the department raided a cruise ship party on which the star kid was on boarded. The star kid, along with others arrested, will have to remain in jail till October 20.