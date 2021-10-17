Akshay Kumar thanks retired Army officer for pointing out mistake in ‘Gorkha’ poster Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 17, 2021 Share

Akshay Kumar thanks retired Army officer for pointing out mistake in ‘Gorkha’ poster

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently announced his upcoming film Gorkha, a biopic based on the life of the iconic war hero of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo.

The Khiladi of Bollywood shared the poster of the film on his Instagram on Friday. While fans lauded the actor for him stunning transformation an ex-Gorkha officer, pointed out a mistake in the poster.

The retired army officer pointed out that the Khukri used in the posters is not correct. He wrote, "Dear akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."

Acknowledging the input of an ex-Gorkha officer, the Rustom actor quickly responded to him and wrote, "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated."

Gorkha is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo. The film is helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.