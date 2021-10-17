Ranveer Singh hints at having children with Deepika: Here's what he said Zainab Nasir | October 17, 2021 Share





Actor Ranveer Singh opened up on his plans of having a kid in the near future and has started shortlisting names for his baby.



In the promo for his TV debut The Big Picture, Ranveer talked about his marriage and future kids.

The Befikre actor said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos everyday and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').”

For those unversed, Ranveer expressed his wish on having a daughter just as gorgeous as his wife Deepika Padukone.