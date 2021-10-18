Madhuri Dixit celebrates ’22 years of togetherness’ with husband Shriram Nene Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 18, 2021 Share

Madhuri Dixit celebrates ’22 years of togetherness’ with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene celebrated 22 years of ‘togetherness’ on Sunday. The couple marked their 22nd wedding anniversary with adorable Instagram posts.

Taking to her Insta account, the Devdas starlet shared a special montage video, based on throwback photos with her hubby and their children, and wished him on the special day.

Expressing her love, the dance diva shared a bunch of never-before-seen pictures in the video and captioned it, “22 Magical years of togetherness drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness” followed by a heart emoticon.





The song Arre Re Arre from her 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai plays in the background of the video.

Dr Shriram also turned to Instagram and posted a montage video with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together.”





“Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead,” he concluded.

The couple tied the knot on 17th October 1999 and has two children Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. On the work front, the Hum Aap Ke Hain Kon beauty was last seen on big screen in Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The actress is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane 3. She has Netflix’s upcoming project, Anamika in the pipeline.