Feroze Khan leaves fans emotional, shares his favorite still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 19, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actor and model Feroze Khan has once again, won over the hearts of his millions of fans with his stellar performance in Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster hit serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

Recently, fans of Khaani actor got emotional after he posted a still from Khuda Aur Muhabbat with moving caption.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the Ishqiya actor posted a still from the 37th episode of the blockbuster serial with lyrics of Hafeez Jalandhari, leaving fans teary-eyed.

The emotional scene shows Farhaad (played by Feroze) being stabbed by his friend (Dilawar) at the shrine.





Along with the emotional still, he posted lyrics of Hafeez Jalandhari which reads, “Dekha jo teer kha ky kameen gah ki tarf, apny he doston se mulaqat hogai.”

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 has smashed several records in the history of Pakistani drama.

Its official soundtrack, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has also crossed over 150 million views on YouTube. Feroze and Iqra Aziz essay lead roles in the drama serial.