Pooja Bedi tests positive for Covid-19, says she 'chose' to stay unvaccinated Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 19, 2021

Bollywood actress and TV host Pooja Bedi and her fiancé have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Taking to her social media, she confirmed the news and said that they are taking all the required precautions.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old actress shared a video, wherein she also confirmed that her house help has also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

She posted the video and in the caption, she wrote, “COVID POSITIVE!!!!”





“I have finally been diagnosed as [Covid] positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing”, Pooja said and added, “You do what's right for you. Each to their own.”

She further said, “Caution. not panic.”

In the video, Pooja says “Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point is going to get it. Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive.”

By end of the video, Pooja said that this healing period is a great for her to relax, “I have been working a long and hard schedule. Maybe this is God’s way to tell me to slow down and take it easy.”

The actress also assured her fans that she was taking all the required precautions.