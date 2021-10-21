‘Takht’ not shelved, Karan Johar clarifies will make it after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 21, 2021 Share

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is making his comeback on the director’s chair with upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

However, the popular director has frequently been asked about his ‘dream project’ Takht, as fans have been curious to know the reason behind the multi-starrer cast project being shelved.

The wait is finally over as the Student of the Year director has recently opened up about filming Takht. In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, KJo has clarified that he has not shelved his period drama Takht as it is a 'piece of (his) heart.'

The Koffee With Karan host also explained why the project had to be delayed. Calling it his 'passion project', he said that he can't let the project get away. He said, “No, I am going to make that movie right after Rocky Aur Rani. I can't let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two and a half years of my prep work on it. We were rearing to go. I still remember we were starting on April 24 when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous and on a large scale, that on a daily basis, it needed a thousand people on set. It was that kind of film.”

Sharing more details about Takht, he also revealed that it is an epic, period film based on the Mughal era. It traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

Calling it his ‘passion project,’ he went on add, “Takht is my passion project. And you cannot run away from your passion. So right after I’m done with my excitement, I’ll head towards my passion."

Karan had announced Takht in August 2019, and in February 2020 he had said that the film would go on floors in March. However, the film's production halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Takht’s cast features A-list Bollywood actors including, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in important roles.

Currently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The cast includes, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.