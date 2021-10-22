Shanaya Kapoor on nepotism: ‘Focusing on the positives is the way to be’ Sakina Mehdi | October 22, 2021 Share

During a chat with an Indian publication, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her big screen debut, spoke about the challenges of being a star kid.

The 21-year-old stated, “Judgments are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be.”

Kapoor added, "Being a part of Gunjan Saxena was extremely special, and a very important journey for me to undergo before I started my career. I wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, there was so much I got to understand."

She added further, "It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it's so wholesome making a film."