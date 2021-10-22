Amitabh Bachchan shares untold story behind his surname Sakina Mehdi | October 22, 2021 Share

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his real last name is Shrivastava.

The Sholay actor shared why his father chose 'Bachchan' as his surname, "My mother was from a Sikh family, and my father was from a Kayastha family in Uttar Pradesh. Their families opposed for a while, but they agreed and all the bonds got restored. I’m talking about the year 1942.”

He added, “My father deliberately gave us the name Bachchan, because the surname indicates caste. When I was about to get admitted to school, I was asked about my surname. Father and mother decided right then they wouldn’t give the surname of a caste, but would rather be the pseudonym of my father, his poet name, the name he used to write poems, it was to hide indication of my caste.”

The veteran actor added, "I remember, when my father was trying to get me admitted to school...instead of saying Shrivastava, my father said Bachchan...Today, I’m proud to have a surname that does not reflect a caste."