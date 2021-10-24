Aryan Khan is reading novels, Hindu mythology books in jail, authorities report Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 24, 2021 Share

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai’s Arthur road prison since he was arrested on October 3, in a cruise drugs raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The star kid, who has been rejected bail thrice by a special court, has been spending his time in jail by reading books.

According to a report by ETimes, the 23-year-old has now been advised to read books. He has been issued two books from jail’s library including Wilbur Smith's Golden Lion and stories of Ram and Sita.

According to jail officials, Aryan was extremely upset over his bail plea being rejected and hence was advised to take books from the jail library. His father, Shah Rukh Khan visited him for the first time in prison on Thursday. Their meeting lasted for 18 minutes and it was held under strict supervision of the prison officials.

Meanwhile, SRK has reached Bombay High court to request bail for his son. Aryan's next bail plea hearing will take place on October 26.