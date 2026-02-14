Gordon Ramsay defends Victoria Beckham after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

Gordon Ramsay has lifted the curtain on the real story behind Victoria Beckham and her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham's explosive feud.
The popular British chef, who has attended the wedding functions of the former photographer with Nicola Peltz, has reacted to the viral dance story of the English fashion designer.
On Friday, February 13, speaking exclusively with The Sun, Gordon said Brooklyn has exaggerated the dance of his mum; it was nothing but an innocent "fun" from Victoria at her son's nuptials.
"We were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious, nothing inappropriate; everyone was having fun," the 59-year-old television star added.
He further explained that the former Spice Girls singer did not grind on Brooklyn during the wedding dance, as she was only trying to have fun.
"No! Nothing of the sort," Gordon defended Victoria before adding that the allegations had deeply affected the fashion designer.
This statement by the celebrity chef came a few days after Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son, Cruz Beckham, had offered an olive branch to Brooklyn Beckham as he posted a sweet, nostalgic photo.
Taking to Instagram, the singer uploaded a childhood snap featuring his eldest brother, Romeo Beckham and himself.
Despite hurting his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, with his heartbreaking statement, in which he clarified that he does not want to "reconcile" with his family, Cruz indirectly welcomed him for peace.
As of now, the Beckham family has not publicly reacted to Brooklyn Beckham’s allegations.