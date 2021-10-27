Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid on her parenting style with Saif Ali Khan Zainab Nasir | October 27, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid on her parenting style with Saif Ali Khan

Actress kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on striking a balance between her two kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are extremely doting parents to their children and look after their well-being in every way.





In a recent podcast episode of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, "The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online'. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep."

Kareena signed off by saying, "I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point of time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents.”