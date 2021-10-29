Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs after 3 weeks, will go home on Friday Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 29, 2021 Share

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has officially been granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court, in connection with Mumbai cruise drugs bust.

The star kid has spent around three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison after his previous bail pleas were rejected by the NCB court. The court has also passed bail orders for Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in cruise drugs case.

The detailed order of the bail will be released by the high court today (on Friday) and until the order comes, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun will not be released from the jail, where they have been lodged since October 8.

The highlights from the Thursday session included NCB advocate ASG Anil Singh stating his argument before the judge. "My contention is he was found in possession. He was connected with drug peddlers. It was a commercial quantity. Hence we invoked 28 and 29. It was only 4 hours and they were aware of the grounds so it cannot be an illegal arrest. Conspiracy is difficult to prove. Only the conspirator knows how they conspired. I will leave to the conscience of the court."

Aryan's advocate, Mukul Rohatgi argued on his behalf and stated, "I knew only Arbaaz, I did not know anyone else. It is true it is difficult to prove that there is common meeting of mind. But facts cannot be ignored. There has to be meeting of minds. There may be conscious possession of 6 gms, but how do you prove the other recovered substance?"

As soon as the bail was announced, fans and Bollywood celebrities shared congratulatory posts for the Khan family on social media.