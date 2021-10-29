Shilpa Shetty’s bold undercut hairstyle is connected to her love for Raj Kundra Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 29, 2021 Share

Shilpa Shetty’s bold undercut hairstyle is connected to her love for Raj Kundra

Bollywood fitness diva Shilpa Shetty recently received mixed reactions from her fans and followers over her strange new haircut after a video of it went viral on social media.

In the video, the Hungama 2 actress can be seen shaving a part of her head, right above the neck. The video, she posted on Instagram, left her millions of fans surprised and they were eager to know the reason behind her strange haircut.

Now, according to reports published by Indian media, the reason behind her strange haircut was her husband Raj Kundra.

Media outlets, quoting sources, reported that the Dhadkan actress had not trimmed her hair because of fashion, but she had made a vow (mannat) which was fulfilled.





The actress had kept the ‘mannat’ to shave a part of her head if husband Raj released on bail in the alleged pornography case.

Shilpa’s vow was fulfilled and keeping her promise, the actress shaved her hair above the neck.





The actress, who is back as the judge of dance show Super Dancer 3, went through tough times for the last few months when her husband was arrested. The businessman was taken into custody for allegedly making and distributing pornographic content.