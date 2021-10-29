Mahesh Bhatt is all praises for daughter Alia Bhatt: ‘She is a fire of her own’ Sakina Mehdi | October 29, 2021 Share

Mahesh Bhatt is all praises for daughter Alia Bhatt: ‘She is a fire of her own’

Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt sat down for an interview with Elle magazine and shared that he’s proud of his daughter Alia Bhatt for becoming a successful Bollywood actress.

While talking about the Raazi actor, the 73-year-old stated, “She is not an extension of her parents. She is a fire of her own. Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties.”

He added, “I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with a ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy.”

Bhatt further added, “The world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again.”

The director concluded, “This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for ₹500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker."