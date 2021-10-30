Aryan Khan released from jail, heads to ‘Mannat’ with Shah Rukh Khan Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 30, 2021 Share

Aryan Khan released from jail, heads to ‘Mannat’ with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has been released from Mumbai’s Arthur road jail after Bombay high court granted him bail in a cruise drug case.

Aryan, 23, was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay high court. He had to spend two nights in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan received the son, who remained in custody for three weeks. Heavy contingent of police was deployed and barricades were put up outside the prison ahead the release of Aryan.

Meanwhile, outside Khan’s residence Mannat, hundreds of fans have been waiting for the return of Aryan.

Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested on October 2 following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party.