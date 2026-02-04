King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’

King Charles has seemingly made a very timely move to prevent further damage to the Royal Family as Andrew-Epstein controversy took a darker turn.
Amid growing pressure from Royal quarters, the 77-year-old monarch took a swift action against the former Duke of York as he immediately removed him from Royal Lodge on Tuesday, February 3, during midnight.
This shocking yet thoughtful step was taken by His Majesty as the call for action against Andrew intensified after the release of a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files over the weekend.
The files included explosive emails exchange of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with the late paedophile and a very scandalous photo of the former prince kneeling on all four over a mystery woman, who was lying on the floor.
Despite falling from grace and being stripped of all his Royal titles, Andrew kept stepping out in public, sparking public outrage.
Now, sources close to the king revealed what went behind palace walls just hours before taking this decision against Andrew.
"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files was just too much," a source told Daily Mail.
"He had to be removed from the public eye," added the insider.
The source further claimed, "Charles said enough was enough and the message was conveyed to Andrew that it was time for him to head to Norfolk immediately."