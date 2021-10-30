Nawazuddin Siddiqui bids goodbye to OTT shows: ‘Quantity has killed quality’ Sakina Mehdi | October 30, 2021 Share

During an interview with Indian publication, Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui described OTT platforms as “dumping ground”.

The 47-year-old revealed he is not in favor of OTT shows, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say.”

The Serious Men actor stated, “When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone."

The actor went on, "It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality.”

He questioned, “When I can’t bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them?”

Siddiqui added, “Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget. Content is king. Woh zamana chala gala. When stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatre across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.”