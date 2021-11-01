Mahira Khan drops jaws as she dons shimmery glam outfit in Filmfare pictures Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 01, 2021 Share

Mahira Khan drops jaws as she dons shimmery glam outfit in Filmfare pictures

Superstar Mahira Khan was among Pakistani celebrities, who were spotted at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night event held in Dubai, on October 29.

The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous as she marked her appearance at the event, donning a chic shimmery outfit. She wore a sculpted white gown with hints of neon green.

On Sunday, the Raees actress treated her fans and follower on social media with some brand new pictures from the event. She posted the photos with caption, ‘Filmfare ME’.





Beisdes Khan, Pakistani actors Ahad Raza Mir and his wife Sajal Aly were also honored at the event.

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posed for pictures with several Pakistani actors. The Bin Roye actress shared the screen with Siddiqui in her Bollywood film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out Khan's picture below:



