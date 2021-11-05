‘ Queen of The World Pageant’: Malaika Arora plans on putting best foot forward as chief guest Zainab Nasir | November 05, 2021 Share

Malaika Arora has been called in as a chief guest for the India launch event of Queen of the World Pageant.



The star- studded event aims to promote diversity in order to break stereotypes of age restrictions among pageants.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Malaika opened up about the glamorous event, "I am extremely excited to be associated with the pageant and while I know it is quite a daunting task for all the ladies, I also know that the women of today are confident and that is something that always sets them apart. I am looking forward to knowing more about the delegates from India and I am sure that everyone will put their best foot forward."

Malaika expressed sheer excitement over getting the opportunity to speak up against stereotypes and participate in the launch event.