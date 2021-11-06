Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan hilariously tells her ‘you are fat’ in latest video Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 06, 2021 Share

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is an avid social media. The sports champion often treats her fans with short Instagram reels and videos, in which she is seen performing various social media trends with her family and friends.

Recently, the tennis player, who is married to Pakistani ace cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared another hilarious video on her Instagram.

In the video, Sania could be heard asking an old-school question from her hubby, Shoaib, whether he would continue to love her unconditionally if she gained weight.





The video shows Shoaib, 39, who is sitting on a bed, replies positively, saying that he'd still love her even if she was fat. However, much to the couple’s surprise, their three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, interjected a remark and said that his mother was, indeed, fat.

"You are fat," Izhaan's voice could be heard in the background as he shouted.

Shoaib, who was drinking water from a bottle, burst out laughing when he heard the child's comment.

Earlier, Sania had shared a video, with a voice in the background saying, "Give your husband your hand and see what he does with it."





Following the voice's instructions, the tennis star gives her hand to Malik. Looking at her with a tired face, the batter hands her a baby's milk bottle.

"11 years of marriage and a child later," Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot on April 12, 2008. The couple welcomed their baby boy Izhaan on October 3, 2018.