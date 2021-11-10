Bollywood Lara Dutta clears the air on false rumours circulating about her By Zainab Nasir | November 10, 2021

Actress Lara Dutta slammed rumours about being a user of any sort of dating app.



For those unversed, Dutta had been receiving several messages about her fake profile on a dating app and called out all those involved in spreading false stuff about her.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Jurm star said, “Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either.”

"Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there.’’

Dutta signed off by saying, "I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys.”