Bollywood Saif Ali Khan feels fortunate to be living in OTT world: 'I always knew it was great’ By Zainab Nasir | November 12, 2021

Saif Ali Khan feels fortunate to be living in OTT world: 'I always knew it was great’

Actor Saif Ali Khan praised the OTT space as he sat down for a chat with the publication.



The actor has explored different genres which makes it easier for him to differentiate between the digital world and theatres.

OTT platforms have opened up avenues for new talent and elevated the entertainment space as a whole.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bhoot Police actor said, ”Traditionally, the small screen has been less glamorous than the big screen but these guys spent money to make the small screen bigger than what’s happening on the big screen. It is an incredibly revolutionary thought. And it was nominated at the International Emmys, when does that happen for me, never…I am very excited about the possibilities. I always knew that it is something great. I see Ajay Devgn also doing something on the web and I feel so good. I think we should all be doing web shows.”

Saif added, “I think it was the first time for me to get something first in life. It is not really my thing to try and be a pioneer in anyway. It is lucky in a way but it is also fairly logical that if a big OTT was coming to India and there is a production house which likes to experiment and then one of the names that would come up would be mine because I have been on the edge of looking for something like that in a way.”

He concluded,”The whole theatre vs OTT debate is quite redundant and there is no competition between the two.”