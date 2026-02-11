Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report

The popular Bollywood comedy actor Rajpal Yadav recently took the internet by storm, as he surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court dismissed his final plea for more time in a cheque bounce and loan default case associated with his 2020 film Ata Pata Laapata.
As per some reports, the De Dana Dan star touched a debt of INR9 crore, some family members of the media fraternity have stepped forward to support the actor.
Initially, Sonu Sood showed support, followed by other actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Anees Bazmee extended help.
Recent reports suggested that other legendary Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and others have also joined in.
Rajpal’s manager Goldie told SCREEN, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan…many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated."
He further added that the industry has shown firm support for Rajpal, while mentioning that many have pledged some money to help him during this difficult time, but “such transactions don’t happen overnight.”