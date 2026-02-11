News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report

Rajpal Yadav recently surrendered at Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce and loan default case

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report
Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report

The popular Bollywood comedy actor Rajpal Yadav recently took the internet by storm, as he surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court dismissed his final plea for more time in a cheque bounce and loan default case associated with his 2020 film Ata Pata Laapata.

As per some reports, the De Dana Dan star touched a debt of INR9 crore, some family members of the media fraternity have stepped forward to support the actor.

Initially, Sonu Sood showed support, followed by other actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Anees Bazmee extended help.

Recent reports suggested that other legendary Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and others have also joined in.

Rajpal’s manager Goldie told SCREEN, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan…many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated."

He further added that the industry has shown firm support for Rajpal, while mentioning that many have pledged some money to help him during this difficult time, but “such transactions don’t happen overnight.”

Hania Amir cheeky reply about 'favourite singer' fuels Asim Azhar's romance rumours
Hania Amir cheeky reply about 'favourite singer' fuels Asim Azhar's romance rumours
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani expecting first baby after wedding anniversary?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani expecting first baby after wedding anniversary?
Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati
Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman
‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman
Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out
Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz
Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
Allu Arjun's team clears air on strict 42-rule controversy
Allu Arjun's team clears air on strict 42-rule controversy
Prakash Raj joins cast of 'Drishyam 3', says 'he isn't replacing anyone'
Prakash Raj joins cast of 'Drishyam 3', says 'he isn't replacing anyone'
Karan Johar recalls ‘traumatising’ moment with Saroj Khan on 'DDLJ' set
Karan Johar recalls ‘traumatising’ moment with Saroj Khan on 'DDLJ' set

Popular News

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report
29 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files

Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
an hour ago
TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed

TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed
2 hours ago