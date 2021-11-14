Humayun Saeed mourns death of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

Pakistani film and TV actor Humayun Saeed offered condolences to the family of veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar, who passed away on Saturday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Bin Roye actor wrote, "Saddened to learn about Sohail Asghar sb's passing.”

“May Allah bless his soul. Deepest condolences to his family," he tweeted while sharing a picture of the late actor.

Veteran actor Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in Khuda Ki Basti, Chand Girhan, Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018),Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009) and more.