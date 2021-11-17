‘Kusu Kusu’: Nora Fatehi recalls painful experience working on sets

Actress Nora Fatehi is opening up on her experience shooting for the number hit song Kusu Kusu.



In a recent interview, the Canadian dancer called the dance 'worst experience’ of her life.'

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Batla House actress said, "On sets we often have minor incidents like scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot.”



Due to the weight of the heavy veil the necklace choked Nora which left bruise marks on her neck.

“It almost felt like someone had tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

