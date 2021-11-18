Usman Mukhtar, Sanam Saeed starrer ‘Umro Ayyar’s first teaser is out

Famed Pakistani TV actors, Usman Mukhtar and Sanam Saeed are all set to share the screen space for the first time in upcoming movie project titled, Umro Ayyar.

Moreover, after much speculation over the mysterious, metallic pendant, the Sabaat actor has left fans excited as he dropped the first teaser of the upcoming film.





Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star shared the first look of the film, teasing fans on to something exciting.





"Of a magical land and evil jinns, of ancient lore and fights within, of modern visions and tales of glory! Tayyar ho for this epic story?! See you in cinemas in 2022," captioned Mukhtar alongside an intriguing title-reveal for his upcoming film.

Helmed by Azhar Jafri, the upcoming film narrates fantasy, magic and adventure from a century old Persian folklore. Apart from Mukhtar and Saeed, the film also stars actor including Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal and Manzar Sehbai.

Speaking with Something Haute about the movie, the Anaa actor shared his excitement about the role. “We’ve been keeping this in for a year and haven’t been able to talk about it. And being a fan of Umro Ayyar since I was a child, it’s a dream come true for me. I speak for the rest of the cast as well, most of the people on the cast are big fans of Umro Ayyar too."





"I can’t explain how big of a dream it was, for me and Ali Kazmi both, we’re such big super hero fans. It’s a dream come true," he added.