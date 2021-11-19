Video of Salman Khan along with niece Ayat feeding monkeys wins hearts online

A recent video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his niece Ayat Sharma feeding monkeys has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the Dabangg actor, 55, is seen offering food to the monkeys at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. He was later joined by one-year-old Ayat.

Salman can be seen adorably holding little Ayat in his arms as he helped her feed the monkeys and she claps in joy. The Bharat actor, too smiled seeing Ayat’s reaction.





Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor wrote in the caption, “Monkeyyyyyyyyyy.”

The video generated thousands of likes and hearts in no time.

Ayat is Salman’s sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma‘s second child. The couple also have a son named, Ahil Sharma.

On the work front, Salman, who is currently hosting the 15 season of popular reality show Bigg Boss, is awaiting the theatrical release of his film Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush. The film set to be released on November 26.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actor is also busy shooting Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.