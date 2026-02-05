Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday

It’s Abhishek Bachchan’s special day, and Riteish Deshmukh is marking it in a special way.
The Dhamaal star took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, February 5, to ring in the Happy New Year actor’s milestone 50th birthday, sending him love and warm wishes.
In the post, the 47-year-old Indian actor and filmmaker posted a video with Abhishek, featuring the duo in casual outfits as they walked while talking at what appeared to be a harbor.
Calling him “like an elder brother,” Riteish marked Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, writing, “Dearest @bachchan, I don’t have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me like an elder brother.”
“On this day I wish you the world of happiness filled with laughter, love and great health. Happy Birthday my brother. I love you. #happybirthdayabhishekbachchan,” he added.
About Riteish Deshmukh:
Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh is an Indian actor, filmmaker and television presenter who predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi films.
Through his outstanding performances, the actor has won several esteemed accolades, including National Film Award, Filmfare Award, and IIFA Awards.
About Abhishek Bachchan:
Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi films. He is the only son of Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Have Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh worked together?
Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in multiple Indian films that include 2004’s Naach, 2005’s Bluffmaster!, 2016’s Housefull 3, and 2025’s Housefull 5.