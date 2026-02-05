Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday

The ‘Dhamaal’ star celebrates Abhishek Bachchan’s milestone 50th birthday with a heartwarming post

  • By Sidra Khan
Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday
Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday

It’s Abhishek Bachchan’s special day, and Riteish Deshmukh is marking it in a special way.

The Dhamaal star took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, February 5, to ring in the Happy New Year actor’s milestone 50th birthday, sending him love and warm wishes.

In the post, the 47-year-old Indian actor and filmmaker posted a video with Abhishek, featuring the duo in casual outfits as they walked while talking at what appeared to be a harbor.

Calling him “like an elder brother,” Riteish marked Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, writing, “Dearest @bachchan, I don’t have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me like an elder brother.”

“On this day I wish you the world of happiness filled with laughter, love and great health. Happy Birthday my brother. I love you. #happybirthdayabhishekbachchan,” he added.

About Riteish Deshmukh:

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh is an Indian actor, filmmaker and television presenter who predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi films.

Through his outstanding performances, the actor has won several esteemed accolades, including National Film Award, Filmfare Award, and IIFA Awards.

About Abhishek Bachchan:

Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi films. He is the only son of Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Have Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh worked together?

Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in multiple Indian films that include 2004’s Naach, 2005’s Bluffmaster!, 2016’s Housefull 3, and 2025’s Housefull 5. 

'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support
'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support
Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files
Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand

Popular News

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
12 minutes ago
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
an hour ago