Arijit Singh asks 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

Famed Indian singer Arijit Singh recently left his live show audience in surprise as he expressed his love towards Pakistani music and singers.

In a recent concert in Abu Dhabi, the Tum Hi Ho hit maker expressed his concerns and took a stand for the cross-border singers, who have been banned in his country.

"I have a question. It's a wrong question, a controversial question. But still I want to ask it because I don't give a [expletive]," began Arijit.

The award-winning singer continued, "I don't follow news but tell me one thing, has music from Pakistan has been banned in India?"

"Is it still barred or has the ban been lifted?" asked the Hawayein famed crooner, inviting an uproar from the crowd.

The singer went on to express his admiration for some of the best Pakistani musicians. "Atif Aslam is one of my favourites and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali," said Arijit, wishing a future collaboration between the two countries.







