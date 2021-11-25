Minal Khan pens heart-warming lines for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

One of the Pakistan showbiz industry’s most-adored couple, actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, never fails to impress their fans and followers with their adorable moments, shared on their social media accounts.

Recently, the Ishq Hai popular actress turned to her Instagram handle and expressed her love towards hubby Ahsan with a PDA-filled photo.





On Wednesday, the 23-year-old Instagram star shared a mirror selfie with Ahsan and penned down a poetic caption for her better half. "Look inside you’ll find a deeper love. The kind that only comes from high above," wrote Minal alongside the picture.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot in September before leaving for an elaborate honeymoon trip to Maldives. The lovebirds also recently celebrated Minal and her twin sister, actress Aiman Khan's private birthday bash.







