Swara Bhasker to adopt a child, says ‘I’ve always wanted a family, children’

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker has grabbed the headlines for her decision to adopt a child. The Raanjhannaa actress has chosen to opt for parenthood via adoption, revealing in a recent interview that she’s already on the waiting list to adopt a child.

As per the Indian Express reported, the Bhaag Beanie Bhaag actress, who is an avid campaigner for orphans in India, has reportedly signed up at the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ and has been put on the waiting list to adopt a child.

The Veere Di Wedding actor, 33, told Mid-Day, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things.”

“Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience,” she added.

Swara also said that her own parents are fully supportive of her decision. “I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she shared.

On the work front, the Tanu Weds Manu actress was last seen in several OTT projects, including the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari and Eros Now series Flesh. She has also won an award for her latest film, Sheer Qorma.