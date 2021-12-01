'Adipurush', 'Ganapath': Kriti Sanon weighs in on playing ‘ performance-oriented’ parts in upcoming films

Actress Kriti Sanon talked about the weight of the characters she is portraying in different genres of film as she sat down for an interaction.



After earning a worldwide praise for her character in film Mimi, Kriti is all set to take on new, challenging roles.

In an interview with ETimes, the Luka Chuppi actress said, “A movie like this doesn’t come your way very often. So, as an actor, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get these kinds of roles all the time. You need to balance it out by doing films of all genres. There could be projects that are challenging in different ways; for example, when I’m doing an action film, it is also something that I’ve never done before. In Ganapath or Adipurush, the aura and the weight of the character that I’m playing is exciting for me.”



Kriti has numerous projects lined up in her kitty such as Adipurush, Ganapath, Bhediya and many others.



She added, “I want to be in a completely massy entertaining film, and at the same time, I also want to do a film that has a strong message. I am as excited about Bachchan Pandey, which is a complete entertainer, as I am about my first horror-comedy, Bhediya. Then, there is a lot of action in Ganapath, and Adipurush is based on history and mythology is a completely different world for me.”