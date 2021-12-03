Jacqueline Fernandez’s viral pictures with accused conman spark controversy

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in hot waters after pictures of her cozying up with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar have surfaced online.

The Kick actress has gotten herself in legal trouble for her connection to alleged conman after pictures of the two surfaced online, reported Times of India.

The picture, a mirror selfie taken by Chandrasekhar as Fernandez plants a kiss on his cheek, took internet by storm only weeks after the Race 3 star denied having any relationship with the alleged extortionist.

According to India Today, the picture was taken in April-May 2021 when Chandrasekhar was out of jail on interim bail, and the two are said to have met four times in Chennai.

The Bhoot Police actress was first linked to the alleged extortionist in October, when his lawyers claimed that she was dating him.

The claims were subsequently brushed off by Fernandez’s spokesperson, who denied any link between the two.

Chandrasekhar is accused of swindling around INR 70 crore out of more than 100 people by posing as a politician’s relative and promising them lucrative jobs.