Ahan Shetty reveals he didn’t grow up around Bollywood star kids

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty recently opened up on his equation with other star kids in the industry as he revealed that despite his father Sunil Shetty's popularity, they were 'never like a Bollywood family.’

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his debut film, Tadap, further revealed that he did not grow up around other stars kids and have no or a very few friends from the industry.

As the star geared up to steal fans’ hearts with his first film, opposite Tara Sutaria, Shetty reflected on his exposure to Bollywood.

During his interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 25-year-old actor shared, “Even though dad is in the industry, we never really grew up in this environment. Also, we lived in South Bombay, I was in the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and gets immense respect from them. But we were never like a Bollywood family.”

He also shared that the only star kid he knew was Shak Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. “I think only recently, I have made a few friends, you know, Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Bunty Ahluwalia, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, all of them. But I have also known Aryan Khan since I was a kid,” Shetty continued.

“I was in the American School of Bombay, he was in the Ambani School. We used to meet on the field outside.” he added.

Meanwhile, his maiden project has been released in theatres on December 3. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.