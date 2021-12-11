Dilip Kumar 'felt remorse' about cheating on beloved Saira Banu: Read More

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar was in love with his soulmate Saira Banu but he made one grave mistake in his perfect marriage setting that he regretted a lot till his death as today marked his 99th birthday.



Saira Banu started crushing on Dilip the moment she saw him on the silver screen after which Saira also stepped into the world of glamour and wished to work alongside Dilip.

Dilip had refused to work opposite Saira as she was too young to fit in a role with him but gradually Dilip fell for Saira’s flawless beauty when he saw her in a brocade saree, a depiction of her womanhood and beauty.

The couple had a perfect dreamy love story until Kumar married for the 2nd time in 1981 to Asma Rehman.

According to reports by Pink Villa, the Devdas actor called his 2nd marriage the 'biggest' and most 'childish' mistake of his life and wanted to get over that toxic marriage soon.

Kumar could not get over the guilt of being dishonest with his one true love.

One portion of Dilip’s autobiography read, "Well, the one episode in my life that I would like to forget and which we, Saira, and I, have pushed into eternal oblivion is a grave mistake I made under the pressure of getting involved with a lady named Asma Rehman whom I had met at a cricket match in Hyderabad."

Saira and Dilip remained childless their whole life after her first miscarriage, the pain of losing a child prevented them from having more and were pretty firm on their decision.

Late Dilip’s legacy lives on till today as he managed to carve a name in the hearts of the public through his outstanding contributions to the industry.

Dilip left for eternal abode in July this year and Saira Banu longs for him as each day passes.