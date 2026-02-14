Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links 

News
  By Hania Jamil
Casey Wasserman is selling his namesake talent agency and marketing firm as he deals with the impact of his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman confirmed his plan in a memo to staff, and the sale will also include the Brillstein Entertainment Partners talent division that has a reputation of handling A-listers, including Brad Pitt.

On Friday, February 13, Wasserman penned in a memo, "I'm deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort."

"At this moment, I believe that I have become a distraction to those efforts. That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway," he added.

The 51-year-old also shared that during the sale process, Mike Watts will be overlooking the business, while he will be leading the prep for the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

"Other than my children and my fiancée, there are two things that matter most to me in this world: this company that I founded 24 years ago, and the dream I've pursued for more than a decade of bringing the Olympic Games back to the city I love," Wasserman wrote.

Wasserman is a chairman of LA28, the committee organising the Summer Olympic Games that are headed for Los Angeles in 2028. 

Casey Wasserman landed in hot water after his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time Epstein associate who was found guilty of sex trafficking and is currently in prison, was revealed in the latest documents of the Epstein files.

The files disclosed flirty emails exchanged between Maxwell and Wasserman, dating back to 2003, when Wasserman was a married man.

Wasserman expressed his regret for the relationship and emphasised that he had no connections to Epstein.

