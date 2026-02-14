Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance

Kim Kardashian has reacted to her Kendall Jenner's advice amid Lewis Hamilton romance.
The SKIMS founder - who hard launched her romance with the F1 player at the Super Bowl LX last week is reportedly upset with how Kendall has reacted to her buzzing love life.
Kendall knowing Lewis from before is aware of the history the legendary racer has, therefore she advised Kim to "take things slow".
As per an insider, the ex-girlfriend of Bad Bunny and the F1 champion “have been party pals for years and she knows a lot of the dirt on him."
They continued, "that’s why she feels like it’s her duty to warn kim to keep her feelings in check. She’s not telling kim to drop lewis, she just wants her to take things slow."
However, Kanye West's ex-wife became upset with Kendall's feedback and even accused her of being "jealous" with her brewing romance with Lewis.
"Kim says she’s a grown woman who doesn’t need her permanently-single sibling trying to ruin her fun," the source noted.
The insider further claimed that "kim says she doesn’t need her little sister acting like some relationship expert who knows men better than she does."
"She’s very offended that kendall thinks she can’t handle herself with lewis," they added.
Kim Kardashian - who was married to Kanye West for almost eight years before finalising their divorce in 2022.
The former couple share four kids, North West, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.