News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe reacts to ‘SNL’ heated rivalry parody: 'Very funny & sweet'

Daniel Radcliffe addressed whether he had seen the sketch that aired in the show’s first episode of 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to ‘SNL’ heated rivalry parody: Very funny & sweet
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to ‘SNL’ heated rivalry parody: 'Very funny & sweet'

Daniel Radcliffe is looking back fondly on his recent Saturday Night Live appearance, calling the Harry Potter and Heated Rivalry spoof both “very funny and sweet.”

During his conversation with Rolling Stone, the Harry Potter alum addressed whether he had seen the sketch that aired in the show’s first episode of 2026.

“I did, yes,” he told the outlet, sharing that Finn Wolfhard actually told him about the sketch a day before it aired on January 17.

“Weirdly, I had met Finn Wolfhard a few weeks before, randomly, and we chatted for a bit,” he explained.

Radcliffe went on to say, “And then he texted me the day before it aired, being like, ‘Hey, just so you know, we’re doing a Harry Potter sketch.'”

Notably, spoofing the gay hockey series Heated Rivalry, the sketch cast Finn Wolfhard as Harry and Ben Marshall as Ron, reimagining their Quidditch rivalry as a secret romance.

“Coming soon to HBO, the beloved wizarding world of Harry Potter makes its television debut,” a voiceover in the Heated Wizardry began at the top of the sketch before Wolfhard’s Harry and Marshall’s Ron crossed paths in a heated exchange on their first day at Hogwarts.

It added, “With an all new story hastily written after the success of a certain other HBO show…”

While the series has earned strong buzz, Radcliffe revealed he hasn’t tuned in yet, though he knows all about it thanks to his girlfriend Erin Darke being an avid viewer.

Even so, he enjoyed the sketch, saying, “I’m sure there are jokes I was missing, but it was very funny and sweet.”

Radcliffe added, “I’m always happy to see other versions of that. It makes me laugh.”

Notably, SNL has a long history of Harry Potter spoofs, dating back to 2001 when Rachel Dratch starred as Harry in Harry Potter: Press Junket.

James Van Der Beek’s brother Jared shares candid & emotional message
James Van Der Beek’s brother Jared shares candid & emotional message
Jessica Alba ends marriage to Cash Warren, alimony agreement made public
Jessica Alba ends marriage to Cash Warren, alimony agreement made public
Rihanna sneaks backstage to celebrate A$AP Rocky after surprise NYFW show
Rihanna sneaks backstage to celebrate A$AP Rocky after surprise NYFW show
Nicole Kidman drops subtle message on first Valentine's Day after Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman drops subtle message on first Valentine's Day after Keith Urban divorce
BTS reassure ARMY about future, hint at bold new musical direction
BTS reassure ARMY about future, hint at bold new musical direction
Beyoncé debuts new hair transformation with body-hugging ensemble
Beyoncé debuts new hair transformation with body-hugging ensemble
Hailey Bieber reveals secret to balance work and motherhood
Hailey Bieber reveals secret to balance work and motherhood
Britney Spears breaks cover after selling ownership share of music catalog
Britney Spears breaks cover after selling ownership share of music catalog
Sabrina Carpenter stuns fans with her drop-dead gorgeous photos
Sabrina Carpenter stuns fans with her drop-dead gorgeous photos
Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri reunite in Buenos Aires after Super Bowl
Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri reunite in Buenos Aires after Super Bowl
Allison Holker exchanges rings with Adam Edmunds in surprise proposal
Allison Holker exchanges rings with Adam Edmunds in surprise proposal
Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'
Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

Popular News

Gordon Ramsay defends Victoria Beckham after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

Gordon Ramsay defends Victoria Beckham after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

8 minutes ago
James Van Der Beek’s brother Jared shares candid & emotional message

James Van Der Beek’s brother Jared shares candid & emotional message
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton makes ‘good discoveries’ after going public with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton makes ‘good discoveries’ after going public with Kim Kardashian
2 hours ago