Daniel Radcliffe reacts to ‘SNL’ heated rivalry parody: 'Very funny & sweet'

Daniel Radcliffe is looking back fondly on his recent Saturday Night Live appearance, calling the Harry Potter and Heated Rivalry spoof both “very funny and sweet.”
During his conversation with Rolling Stone, the Harry Potter alum addressed whether he had seen the sketch that aired in the show’s first episode of 2026.
“I did, yes,” he told the outlet, sharing that Finn Wolfhard actually told him about the sketch a day before it aired on January 17.
“Weirdly, I had met Finn Wolfhard a few weeks before, randomly, and we chatted for a bit,” he explained.
Radcliffe went on to say, “And then he texted me the day before it aired, being like, ‘Hey, just so you know, we’re doing a Harry Potter sketch.'”
Notably, spoofing the gay hockey series Heated Rivalry, the sketch cast Finn Wolfhard as Harry and Ben Marshall as Ron, reimagining their Quidditch rivalry as a secret romance.
“Coming soon to HBO, the beloved wizarding world of Harry Potter makes its television debut,” a voiceover in the Heated Wizardry began at the top of the sketch before Wolfhard’s Harry and Marshall’s Ron crossed paths in a heated exchange on their first day at Hogwarts.
It added, “With an all new story hastily written after the success of a certain other HBO show…”
While the series has earned strong buzz, Radcliffe revealed he hasn’t tuned in yet, though he knows all about it thanks to his girlfriend Erin Darke being an avid viewer.
Even so, he enjoyed the sketch, saying, “I’m sure there are jokes I was missing, but it was very funny and sweet.”
Radcliffe added, “I’m always happy to see other versions of that. It makes me laugh.”
Notably, SNL has a long history of Harry Potter spoofs, dating back to 2001 when Rachel Dratch starred as Harry in Harry Potter: Press Junket.