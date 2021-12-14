Deepika Padukone reacts to 15 years of evolving journey

Actress Deepika Padukone reflects on her showbiz journey and the changes she would want to bring in as a producer as she sat for a candid chat.



Deepika made her acting debut back in 2006, with the film Om Shanti Om.

The actress delivered her best throughout her career and carved a name in the industry with her philanthropic work.

The diva is surely a style icon who impressed fans with her natural yet stunning beauty.

In an interview with Film Companion’s, the Bajirao Mastani actress revealed, "Different as an actor, different as a person. I hope I have evolved. That's how the journey ought to be. Today when I think about Om Shanti Om, I'm like, 'how did they even think that I was good for that movie?'. And there are times when I think that Oh my God, If i knew just everything that I know how, I could have done that so differently. I could have done so much more. But, I guess that is the journey right. If you don't have that then where is the growth, where is the evolution. It just doesn't feel 15 years."

Opening up about the tough road ahead, Padukone stated, "There's so much more to do. The craft is evolving, world is evolving, the stories we're telling, the kind of platforms that these films are releasing on...there's so much changing that it's very exciting. There's so much more to do."

As a producer the diva would want to take care of her cast and crew members and stated, “My thinking is opposite. People need to be given enough downtime or rest. They comeback with better energy. That anyway makes you work faster. The quality of output is better. Streamline hours of work. A 5-day week. Keep Saturdays for discussions, prep. Sunday no one calls you, no messages. Call time for Monday should come on Saturday. To be compensated for hours that are over. The food that crew is served. Nutritious food needs to be served to crew. Mental health expert on set for anyone on set."