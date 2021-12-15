‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’:Vaani Kapoor expresses concerns behind playing role of transwoman

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’:Vaani Kapoor expresses concerns behind playing role of trans women

Actress Vaani Kapoor opened up about her greatest fear of portraying the role of a transwoman in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as she sat for an interaction.



Vaani had no apprehensions when the script came her way, says the actor.

In an interview with News 18, the Bell Bottom actress said, “In regards to my role, I spoke to a lot of people, trans-girls and even face-timed people who have dealt with similar situations. For preps I even tried to watch a lot of documentaries, movies, shows and visited content from the 1990’s and 2000’s.”

“My fear was what if the trans community doesn’t accept her. But thankfully the feedback that I am getting from the community is really heartwarming and so positive. I met with Simran Sahni who came up with the idea of the film. She had come for the cast and crew screening with her two beautiful daughters who are trans girls and they loved the film” revealed Kapoor.

Signing off, Vaani stated, “Designer Saisha Shinde wrote a post and complimented me as she has had a similar journey like what my character Maanvi in the film goes through.”

The film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic thriller based on the epic love journey of a bodybuilder and Zumba teacher.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will star in lead roles.