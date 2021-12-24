Adnan Siddiqui star-struck on meeting music maestro AR Rahman

Adnan Siddiqui got the opportunity to meet the Indian music composer AR Rahman following his concert in Dubai and fans could not stop swooning over the merry moment.



Turning to Instagram, the Jal Pari actor shared insights into his private meeting with the maestro backstage.





“I was supposed to fly back on 21st Dec; stayed another day only to see AR Rahman sahib perform live,” said Siddiqui.

Praising AR Rahman, the actor revealed, “Saw first-hand that beyond mass hysteria, which can be generated easily, lies massive respect in a way that people wait three hours for you to perform and then keep on standing through the show.”

“It was a privilege to soak in his ethereal music. Live” continued Adnan.

Siddiqui termed the evening as one that is “not to be forgotten ever.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor was amazed by Rahman’s humility and humble nature.

“Not every day an international icon takes you backstage and introduces you to his crew. Not everyone can be Mr AR Rahman,” he explained.