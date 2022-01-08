'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer film shooting delayed for the third time

The filming of Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles has been delayed once again owing to a surge in the new wave of COVID-19.



Tiger 3 was to hit the shooting schedules in Mid-January in New Delhi and stars would have wrapped up the principal shooting of the film.

According to sources, it was claimed, “The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage.”

This would once again cause the sets to be allegedly demolished leading to huge losses and more delays.

COVID is spreading at a very fast pace in India with no hope left for life.