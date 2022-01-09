What birthday surprise does Hrithik Roshan have in store for fans?

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will be celebrating his 48th birthday this year and has a big surprise bomb for his followers.



The announcement would surely leave his fans stunned and astounded.

A source close to Bollywood life revealed, “Hrithik is damn excited about this announcement and he has been working on it for a few days now.”

Another insider said, “Hrithik is closely associated with all social cause and even does a lot of charity. But don’t disclose it in public as he likes to keep these things private. But this time he will make an announcement around a social cause and even urge his fans to join him closely. He will start something that will help people in this Covid 19 crisis”.

Further elaborating, This is not the big announcement, but it is something that he will start from his birthday. The announcement that he is going to make is around his film and I really don’t want to divulge anything and spoil HR’s big plan”.

His followers have already started anticipating the big surprise.