Trailer of Ajay Devgn's debut starrer 'Rudra' out now: Watch

Renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be rocking the screens in an online debut series Rudra:The Edge of Darkness and released the teaser of the film.

Ajay will be essaying the role of a cop in the film and is fully aware of such characters.

Such as officer Bajirao in Singham and superintendent Amit Kumar in Gangajal the actor is well-known for his role as cops.

His fans are looking forward to seeing the star in a fierce and intense avatar in a brand new web show.

The makers of the movie announced the good news for all his admirers on Friday January 28.

The drama also features Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna and others and will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn was thrilled as ever over this brand new offering and in a statement said, “I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it."