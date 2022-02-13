Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s starrer 'Heropanti 2' premier date out now: See

One of the most anticipated films Heropanti 2 which stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in lead roles is in its last stage of production and is to release on April 29 as per social media proof.

Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan has begun work on the editing of the film.

According to reports, Tiger Shroff will be filming for a large-scale song in a Mumbai studio today with another set to begin next week.

In a chat with a local news outlet, talking about the film, director Ahmed Khan said, “We have five beautiful songs which are composed by AR Rahman, written by lyricist Mehboob Bhai, and I am choreographing them. While we have already shot three of them, the rest two will be filmed in Mumbai. One is a mesmerizing Qawwali number, which Rahman has come up with again after Kun Faya Kun (from Rockstar). We have started shooting for this from today keeping all the Covid-19 protocols in mind.”





Tiger teased fans with the announcement on his official Instagram page.