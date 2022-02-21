Here's how Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's early times in showbiz looked like

Starlet Deepika Padukone talked about her early days in Bollywood with renowned face Katrina Kaif and the road to struggle.

It was the time when everything was haywire and showbiz was adapting to the culture of having managers and PR teams.

Both the diva's were making their debut's at such a time when the industry was not managed properly, learning and growing along the way.

In an interview with NDTV, the Om Shanti Om actress said, “When I started, I didn't have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn't have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture."

The superstar continued, “Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that's incredible,’ we didn't have any of that. We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are.”

Now the system has become more advanced and both Katrina and Deepika have carved a huge name in the industry and crossed heights of success.

Deepika's and Katrina's journey towards success was totally different from the new talent of today.