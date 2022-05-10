Priyanka Chopra, hubby Nick Jonas's little girl back home from NICU, express happiness

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas are elated as they finally bought their baby girl home after the newborn spent 100 days in the NICU.



The couple welcomed a child through surrogate in January and the news had taken fans with a bang.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World shared a captivating picture of her child with Nick and penned a cute caption, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."





"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she added.

She concluded, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and daddy love you."

The pair gave their little one a beautiful name Malti Marie Chopra.