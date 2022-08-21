Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan set internet on fire with 'Bom Diggy Diggy' dance

Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan's small dance collaboration breaks the internet

Kartik Aryan and Varun Dhawan's small dance collaboration at David Dhawan’s birthday party received tremendous love from fans and now they want to see them together in a film.



In the video, Kartik can be seen teaching Varun the dance steps to his famous song Bom Diggy Diggy from the film Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety.

This small collaboration went viral all over social media and now, their fans want to see them together in a movie.

As per Indian Express, one of the fans shared the video on social media and, immediately, other fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Some fans mentioned that they would want to see Kartik and Varun together in a film, while the others said, ”Yeah box office will be on fire”.

Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well at the box office. The actor has Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem ki Katha and Freddy in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan just wrapped up shooting Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is currently working on Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon.