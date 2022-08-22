Shilpa Shetty refuses to give up on yoga even with injured leg

Shilpa Shetty does her daily yoga despite being injured

Shilpa Shetty, despite having an injury, performed her daily morning yoga while sitting in a wheel chair.

The actress recently shared a video of the moment on Instagram in which she could be seen sitting on a wheel chair and doing her morning yoga.





Shilpa wrote: "After 10 days of resting in, I realized... no reason is good enough to not stretch."

"So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So... I followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana," she explained.

She further said: "Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair."

"These asanas are beneficial to strengthen and improve the flexibility of the spine and the back muscle, and are also helpful for the digestive system" Shilpa further shared.

"Don't let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things", added the actress.

A few days back, the Hungama actress informed her fans about her injury; her leg was fractured during the shoot of an action sequence from her upcoming film Indian Police Force.

Indian Police Force will premiere on OTT platforms by the end of this year.